‘Voice’ Coach Tells South Dakota Teen ‘I’ll Buy Your Record!’

A day after the world was blown away seeing Rowan Grace's Blind Audition on NBC's The Voice, this South Dakota girl got another shot in the spotlight. On Tuesday night, Rowan Grace was competing to remain on Team Gwen during the first episode of the "Battle Rounds."

Between this Rapid City native and her battle partner Jillian Jordyn, the judges made it appear like there was no comparison. Rowan was the clear winner...or was she?

Rowan Grace and Jillian Jordyn performed "Fingers Crossed" by Lauren Spencer-Smith. These girls are some of the youngest competitors on this season of The Voice. Even Coach Gwen Stefani had a "proud mom moment" watching these young women perform. They are clearly both very talented! However, Rowan Grace and her voice just stood out from her duet partner.

Fellow Voice coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello were extremely impressed by each girl's voice, especially Rowan Grace. Feedback from coaches included Camila Cabello saying how Rowan just made singing look effortless. Camila told Rowan she did not "really have to belt or try hard." John Legend probably gave Rowan the biggest compliment any young singer could receive.

Rowan, you're even better than what I remember you being. Your tone is so interesting and those big notes you were hitting were just stunning. It was like a revelation. It was like...wow. I was like so moved by that.

Blake Shelton was just ready to buy Rowan's first record! Her duet partner Jillian Jordyn even wants her album! I don't think that's what you're supposed to say when you're in a singing competition. But it shows that Jillian was a good sport!

The video of Rowan Grace's performance on The Voice's YouTube channel leaves South Dakota fans in suspense. So who's moving onto the 3-Way Knockout Round?

If you didn't watch the latest episode of The Voice, this is a SPOLIER ALERT.

Coach Gwen ultimately picked Rowan Grace to stay on her team. Gwen explained that she felt was more ready for the competition.

This South Dakotan's star is rising! South Dakota fans can watch Rowan and The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock!

Go Rowan! South Dakota is cheering you on!

