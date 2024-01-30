15 Favorite Fried Foods For Super Bowl Fans [GALLERY]
Batter it, bread it, fry it, and dip it! No matter what goes in the deep fat fryer is sure to be a crowd pleaser at any party. And, would you agree that an order of onion rings or sweet potato fries is the best marriage partner to a burger?
Get our free mobile app
Nothing says binge eating like wings. So many styles and dozens of sauces to try. This party staple is one of the most popular apps to nosh on while entertaining your friends.
Let's dig in!
Favorite Fried Foods For Football Fans
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
Check Out The New Foods at This Year's Minnesota State Fair
These new food offerings will be making their State Fair debut later this summer here in Minnesota!
Gallery Credit: Curt St. John
Ways To Up Your Grilling Game
A variety of tips and suggestions to improve your results with backyard grilling or cooking in general. Some of these are new ideas, some might be reminders of old-knowledge - but they're all good things to keep in mind when barbecuing.
Gallery Credit: Steve Tanko