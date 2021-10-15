Here Are 13 of Your Favorite Fried Foods

Some foods need a fryer, others should never go near one. Forget baking. We are so obsessed with eating deep-fat fried foods. And every time you turn around, there's another menu filled with most of the items that have bathed in a hot-boiling fat vat.

There seems to be no end to what a deep fat fryer can cook. And we prove it every day with our love of crispy, greasy, burnt-tongue, salty foods.

I won't argue that an order of onion rings or sweet potato fries is the best marriage partner to a burger. Especially when they are made from scratch. So, pile them high.

What are some other delights that need the fryer?

Egg Rolls - It never fails, you always anticipate the crunch! Then the tangy ginger flavor. And, when you are halfway through your first one, you already have your eye on number two.

Chislic - This is a South Dakota Staple in many bars and restaurants like Squealers Smoke Shack in Tea. It even has its own festival. You will find the largest selection at Urban Chislic in Sioux Falls.

Doughnuts - Have you ever had mashed potato doughnuts? Mmmmm! And, don't pass up the holes.

Fish n Chips - This is about the only way you want to eat Mr. Whisker. But you gotta try the Walleye at Look's Marketplace.

Wings - What's that place where a big huge buffalo is on the sign? Yep, the king of wings has more selections of wings as Urban Chislic has cubed meat.

Fried green tomatoes - One of the easier items to prepare at home. Just pull out that giant cast iron skillet.

Churro - How can you go wrong with a long tube of fried dough covered with cinnamon and sugar?

Funnel Cake - Again, how can you go wrong with a plate full of fried dough covered in powdered sugar?

Bloomin Onion - Bring on the spicy ranch dip and plenty of napkins.

Pickles - Have you ever had these fried over an open campfire? You should try it sometime.

Oreo's - Along with the Funnel Cake, how can you walk past this at the fair?

Fried Ice Cream - The ultimate dessert!

Fry Bread - The platform for your Indian Taco.