Better Fried Food In South Dakota Than Minnesota or Iowa[GALLERY]
When your South Dakota restaurant server asks if they can bring you an appetizer, don't be a sissy. Bring it on!
An order of onion rings or sweet potato fries is the best marriage partner to a burger. How can you not agree with that statement? Especially when they are made from scratch. So, pile them high.
That said, and admittedly, some foods need a fryer, others should never go near one.
Below-Best South Dakota Fried Foods
Forget baking. South Dakota is so obsessed with eating deep-fat fried foods. Every time you turn around, there's another menu filled with most of the items that have bathed in a hot-boiling fat vat.
There seems to be no end to what a South Dakota deep-fat fryer can cook. And we prove it every day with our love of crispy, greasy, burnt-tongue, salty foods.
What are some other delights that need the fryer? Check out the gallery below:
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
