Big List Of Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Stores Closing On Thanksgiving

For some as soon as the dishes were cleared from the Thanksgiving table it meant blasting out to the stores to shop for big Christmas present deals.

Of course, that means that lots of folks in the retail business didn't get to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends because they had to work.

More and more big and little retailers alike are closing their doors to give folks a chance to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday as it was intended...Giving Thanks. (and maybe arguing politics with a half-drunk uncle...but it's tradition!)

Family Thanksgiving-Getty Thinkstock Family Thanksgiving-Getty Thinkstock loading...

According to TheBlackFriday.com these are some of the Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota:

Best Buy

Target

Walmart

Kohl's

Lowe's

Sam's Club

JC Penny

Macy's

GameStop

Home Depot

Costco

Ace

Ashley

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bloomingdales

Bulington

Dick's

Dillard's

Fleet Farm

Guitar Center

Hobby Lobby

Ikea

Joann

Menards

Michael's

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Northern Tool & Equipment

Office Depot / OfficeMax

Old Navy

Pet Smart

Petco

Pier 1

Publix

Sears

Sportsman's Warehouse

Staples

Tractor Supply Co

True Value

Victoria's Secret

World Market