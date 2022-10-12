Big List Of Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Stores Closing On Thanksgiving
For some as soon as the dishes were cleared from the Thanksgiving table it meant blasting out to the stores to shop for big Christmas present deals.
Of course, that means that lots of folks in the retail business didn't get to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends because they had to work.
More and more big and little retailers alike are closing their doors to give folks a chance to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday as it was intended...Giving Thanks. (and maybe arguing politics with a half-drunk uncle...but it's tradition!)
According to TheBlackFriday.com these are some of the Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota:
- Best Buy
- Target
- Walmart
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Sam's Club
- JC Penny
- Macy's
- GameStop
- Home Depot
- Costco
- Ace
- Ashley
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Bloomingdales
- Bulington
- Dick's
- Dillard's
- Fleet Farm
- Guitar Center
- Hobby Lobby
- Ikea
- Joann
- Menards
- Michael's
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Northern Tool & Equipment
- Office Depot / OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Pet Smart
- Petco
- Pier 1
- Publix
- Sears
- Sportsman's Warehouse
- Staples
- Tractor Supply Co
- True Value
- Victoria's Secret
- World Market
2021 Winter Wonderland at Falls Park
A holiday tradition continues with Winter Wonderland at Falls Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.