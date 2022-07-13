Hometown Happenings: Danish Days in Viborg

We're highlighting the upcoming Danish Days in Viborg, South Dakota!

Do you ever have a craving for fried pork belly with potatoes and parsley sauce or even a Danish smørrebrød? Well, there is the perfect event to enjoy both these delicacies and more!

Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happenings series. This week, we're highlighting the upcoming Danish Days in Viborg, South Dakota!

What exactly is Danish Days?

South Dakota offers great events that afford you awesome opportunities to experience a variety of cultures. The Danish Days festival does just that! So what exactly is Danish Days? It's a weekend filled with food, games, cars, and live music. Typically this festival takes place in conjunction with Denmark's Independence Day on June 5th. However due to "conflict issues," Danish Days will begin this Friday, July 14th, and continue through Sunday, July 17th.

Travel South Dakota explains that Danish Days celebrates the “long and rich history dating back to Viborg’s earliest days.” This four-day event invites everyone to be "Danish for a day!" There are endless possibilities to live it up at this year's Danish Days! Some of the featured activities include:

Thursday, July 14th : Cruise Night at 7 pm, Outdoor movie featuring “Toy Story” at 9:30 pm

: Cruise Night at 7 pm, Outdoor movie featuring “Toy Story” at 9:30 pm Friday, July 15th : Golf Tourney, Water Wars, Car Show, Family Fun Night, Movie at the Lund

: Golf Tourney, Water Wars, Car Show, Family Fun Night, Movie at the Lund Saturday, July 16th : 5K run/1 Mile Fun Walk, Parade at 10:30 am, Craft and Vendor Fair, Street Dance

: 5K run/1 Mile Fun Walk, Parade at 10:30 am, Craft and Vendor Fair, Street Dance Sunday, July 17th: Scavenger Hunt, Community BBQ, Family Fun Night, Fireworks

Additional information on Danish Days can be found here.

Do you have a Hometown Happening you want us to highlight? Email us at kxrbfm@results-radio.com. We'd love to hear from you!

