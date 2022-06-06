Hometown Happenings: Take A Sip Of This Tasty Brandon Winery

Wilde Prairie Winery (via Facebook), Results-TSM

If you had a long week at the office, there is nothing better than gathering with the people you love and enjoying a bottle of wine, especially when this wine is South Dakota made!

Some of this fruitful South Dakota wine can be found just north of Brandon. It's truly a South Dakota gem with lots of unique flavors.

In this Hometown Happening, I am boasting about the Wilde Prairie WineryWilde Prairie Winery is a locally owned winery that is "producing 100% South Dakota grape and fruit wines." From plums and cherries to grapes and blackberries, wine lovers are going to taste a rainbow of flavors from Wilde Prairie Winery. According to its website, Wilde Prairie Winery is operated by "Jeff & Victoria along with the help from our children and many friends. We have been making wine for more than 25 years and became South Dakota's 9th farm winery in July 2004. Our first vines were planted in 1997 and we now have 2000+ vines." If any winery knows about wine, it would be the Wilde Prairie Winery.

The new season at Wilde Prairie Winery is just underway with a variety of wine tasting opportunities. Visitors can visit the farm to taste wine Thursdays through Mondays from noon until 6 PM. Just a heads up…wine tasting ends each day at 5:30 PM. Guests can also schedule a tasting session with Wilde Prairie Winery.

Wilde Prairie Winery also has lots of events throughout the summer which affords its customers more flexibility to try its delicious wine.

Local tastes good. Try the wine at Wilde Prairie Winery for yourself, and you'll think it's love at first sip.

