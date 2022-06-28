Hometown Happenings: Brookings Summer Arts Festival

There is hardly a shortage of activities to do throughout the Sioux Empire. There is always something for everyone including the art enthusiasts.

Every week, KXRB features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happening series. This week, KXRB is highlighting the exciting weekend ahead planned in Brookings for the 2022 Brookings Summer Arts Festival.

Whether you're looking for a new piece of art, new jewelry, delicious food, or live music, the 51st Annual Brookings Summer Arts Festival is the place to be. “Over 200 artists from across the nation, representing 15 disciplines of art, grace Pioneer Park with original skilled and handcrafted works of art.” Let's not forget about the over 40 food vendors, antique booths, children's activities, and entertainers performing in the historic park bandshell.

So what exactly is the Brookings Summer Arts Festival? According to its website, the weekend highlights "historic and antique booths" that celebrate South Dakota’s heritage. As previously mentioned, Brookings’ Pioneer Park is home to the annual festival. The entire park is full of art, history, and fun for the whole family to enjoy. It's a giant outdoor art gallery.

I vividly recall my first experience at the Brookings Summer Arts Festival. There is so much to see and do. You'll actually have to consider spending all weekend at the festival just to thoroughly appreciate everything it has to offer!

The exciting 51st annual Brookings Summer Arts Festival weekend begins on Saturday, July 9th at 10 AM and will remain open that day until 7 PM. Visitors also have a chance to enjoy this festival on Sunday, July 10th from 10 AM until 5 PM. Additional information about the weekend's special activities can be found here.

