Hometown Happenings: Dell Rapids Quarry Days

The summertime is meant for fun in the sun and enjoying various outdoor festivals. There is one popular celebration in the Sioux Empire that always draws a crowd to the town of Dell Rapids.

Every week, KXRB features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happening series. This week we are highlighting the exciting weekend ahead for the 2022 Quarry Days in Dell Rapids.

I remember my first Quarry Days in South Dakota. I had just moved to South Dakota, and I honestly had no clue as to why Quarry Days was significant. So just what does it mean to commemorate Quarry Days? According to the Travel South Dakota website, this three-day celebration in June remembers "the quarrying of red quartzite in Dell Rapids that goes back more than 120 years. In 1987, the community began this annual summer festival in celebration of that history." This is a big part of Dell Rapids' history. It's only right to throw a huge party for the town!

This year's Quarry Days begins on Friday, June 24th and wraps up on Sunday, June 26th. There are a myriad of fun activities for families and kids to enjoy. Plus, there will be many opportunities to taste some delicious food and check out various craft vendors.

The following are some events that are happening this year at Quarry Days:

Friday, June 24th

Four-person teams golf tournament at Rocky Run Golf Course

Saturday, June 25th

8 AM: 5K and 1k Run/Walk at the Dell Rapids Rickeman Field (City Ball Park)

10 AM: The annual Quarry Days Parade in the streets of Downtown Dell Rapids

11:30 AM: 3-on-3 basketball tournaments at the City Park Basketball Courts

1 PM: Co-ed volleyball tournaments at the City Park Volleyball Courts

The Backyard Barbeque Contest right by Pinz

Sunday, June 26th

12 Noon: Car Show happening at City Park

12 Noon: Fishing Derby for kids ages 3 to 15-years-old

1 PM: Peddle-Pull Tractor Pull

4 PM: Quarry Days Pageant at City Park (Band Shell)

More information about all of the entertaining activities taking place at Quarry Days can be found here.

