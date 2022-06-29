Turner County Home Added to National Register of Historic Places

A Turner County house dating back more than 110 years is the latest South Dakota addition to the National Register of Historic Places.

The structure, known as the Stidworthy-Kemper House, is located at 218 North Main Street in Viborg.

The two-and-a-half-story, wood-framed, Colonial Revival foursquare house was built between 1910 and 1911.

Get our free mobile app

It was originally built as a residence for C.H. and Agneta Olsen. The couple sold the home in October of 1918 to Illinois doctor George H. Stidworthy, who had attended medical school in Sioux City.

For the next two decades, Dr. Stidworthy's medical practice included home visits by horse and buggy throughout the Viborg area.

In 1937, Dr. Carlos E. Kemper took over the practice from Stidworthy, and in 1942 Kemper began converting the house into an official hospital.

The first floor became a reception area, X-ray room, lab, kitchen, and doctor’s office. The second floor and attic were used for patient beds, an obstetrics suite, and a nursery.

This is the 32nd Turner County property to make the National Register of Historic Places. Overall, South Dakota has more than 1,300 listings distributed across all of the state's 66 counties.

In order to be considered for the register, buildings, sites, structures, and objects must be at least fifty years old and have historical significance.

The register was created as part of the National Historic Preservation Act, which passed in 1966.

The register is overseen by the National Park Service and currently has more than 90,000 entries across America.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state