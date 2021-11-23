Traffic Stop Leads to Big Drug Bust in Turner County

What began as a routine traffic stop in rural Turner County turned into a whole lot more.

Late Sunday (November 21) night, a deputy stopped a 2014 Ford Taurus for speeding on Highway 18 in the area of 458th Avenue, just west of Davis.

The vehicle was clocked doing 74 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone.

During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered 7.1 pounds of THC oils, wax, edibles, and marijuana in the vehicle.

That led to multiple charges being filed against the driver of the vehicle and a passenger:

The driver was charged with:

Speeding

Possession with intent to distribute 1lbs or more of marijuana

Possession of marijuana (1-10 lbs)

Possession of a Controlled substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ingesting substance to become intoxicated

Open Container in a motor vehicle

The passenger faces charges for:

Possession with intent to distribute 1lbs or more of marijuana

Possession of marijuana (1-10 lbs)

Possession of a Controlled substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ingesting substance to become intoxicated

Open Container in a motor vehicle

All of the drug-related items were seized along with $318 cash and the vehicle.

This is at least the second traffic stop in Turner County in 2021 that has led to drug charges.

Dakota News Now reported that a driver ran a stop sign in Marion, early on January 2.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff's deputy discovered the suspect had outstanding stolen vehicle and drug warrants in Minnehaha County and Woodbury County, Iowa.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found a black bag with a pipe and white residue inside, which later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

