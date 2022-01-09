GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Host Bears Today in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Vikings, eliminated from the playoffs and guaranteed a losing record, are down to playing only for pride today when they host the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 18 of the NFL season.

Rumors and speculation have the Minesota Vikings firing head coach Mike Zimmer soon after the end of the season, with GM Rick Spielman being relieved of his duties, and resassigned to another job within the organization. Kirk Cousins' future is also uncertain according to pundits.

Injury Report

For the Vikings, cornerback Kris Boyd (ribs), offensive guard Wyatt Davis (illness), and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ankle) are all listed as 'questionable' today. Devensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is 'doubtful.'

For the Bears, linebacker Robert Quinn, defensive lineman Eddie Goldman, and defensive back Duke Shelley are all isted as 'questionable.' Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is 'out.'

Matchup History

The Vikings and Packers have faced each other 121 times in the regular and postseason, with Minnesota leading the series 62-57-2. The Vikings won the first matchup of the season 17-91 back on December 20, 2021, in Chicago.

And this from Vikings.com...

The Vikings will put a bow on the 61st season Sunday with a Week 18 home game against the Bears. Minnesota (7-9) hosts Chicago (6-10) in the season finale for both teams and in a game that is just one of two on the Week 18 schedule that does not involve a team that is already in the postseason or is still alive for the playoffs. (Washington at the New York Giants is the other).

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Detroit today Minnesota Vikings (7-9) vs. Chicago today Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota today Detroit Lions (2-13-1) vs. Green Bay Today

The Odds

The Vikings are 4 point favoriyes against the Bears today.

The Broadcast

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 pm CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

