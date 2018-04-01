OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw has been released from a hospital following a terrifying fall to the floor during Saturday's game at Sacramento.

The team also said Sunday that preliminary tests showed McCaw has no structural damage or problems with his nervous system after the freak injury.

Golden State announced that X-rays, a CT scan and an MRI "were all clear." McCaw was able to leave UC Davis Medical Center. He is scheduled to be re-examined by a specialist on Thursday and his injury — aside from anything related to the impact of the fall — will be listed as a bruised lumbar spine.

"Just a huge relief," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Last night was really terrifying. All the news has been good. He's up walking. That's the only thing that matters, that Patrick's OK.

"Scariest thing I've ever experienced on a basketball floor for sure. Not even close."

McCaw was taken away on a stretcher after a thud to the court following a foul by Sacramento's Vince Carter in the Warriors' 112-96 win.

The second-year pro, who appeared to be trying to dunk, did a scissor kick in the air over Carter's shoulder before landing hard on his back. He lay in agony for about 10 minutes as the crowd quieted. Carter, who was given a flagrant-one foul, knelt nearby as medical personnel from both teams along with Kerr rushed onto the court.

Players for both teams eventually came to the floor and huddled in prayer as McCaw was placed on a stretcher and wheeled away with his neck stabilized.

The Warriors were later informed that McCaw had feeling in his legs. Still, Kerr was shaken when he and some of his assistant coaches visited McCaw in the hospital late Saturday night. A handful of Golden State's players were also there.

"We were very encouraged but when we got there he was not doing great," Kerr said. "He was immobilized, had some painkillers. It really wasn't until this morning that I felt good about the news. Everything seems to be progressing now. His parents are up there (and) his girlfriend, so he's in good hands."

The Warriors have been playing with a banged-up roster most of the season. All-Star point guard Stephen Curry could miss the first round of the playoffs with a left knee injury, while Klay Thompson returned Saturday after sitting out eight games with a fractured left thumb. Kevin Durant has been nursing a rib injury.

How long McCaw will be out is uncertain.

"We haven't given one ounce of thought to the basketball aspect of it right now," Kerr said. "We'll wait and hear the re-evaluation on Thursday and see what happens. Right now that's not on our minds."

