Golfer Puts up a 56 Over Par on Web.com Tour

I pride myself on being a bogey golfer. And if I played on some of the courses that they play on the Web.com Tour, I may not be a bogey golfer anymore, but even I think I could pull off a better score than a 56 over par through 36 holes.

That was the score put up by a golfer on the Web.com Tour this week. Julio Bell, who received a sponsor exemption to play in the Club Columbia Championship, knocked out a 93 and a 105 in the first two days of the event to be cut at +56.

His two days consisted of 4 pars, 15 bogeys, 12 double bogeys, 3 triple bogeys and 1 quadruple bogey.

One of my favorite parts of the story is that apparently he didn't turn in his card either after the disastorious two rounds.

Some will say he should man up and turn in the card after playing the two round, but I don't fault him at all for hitting the bar.

We are all assuming you have to hit the bar after shooting a 56 over par right?