It's being billed as an acoustic experience and that is an accurate description. If you go to Nashville, you might hear it described as a 'guitar pull.' This musical journey is coming to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, October 23, 2021

See Governor Noem's Acoustic Experience featuring Gary LeVox, the lead singer and vocalist extraordinaire of Rascal Flatts. LeVox could sing Rascal Flatts songs all night and fans would be happy, but you can expect some new stuff from him as well. Since the disbandment of Flatts, LeVox is still out, still singing, and has a new album out (Working On Sunday) of Christian Music. According to EOnline;

On the music collection out May 21, Gary was able to work with talented Christian artists like MercyMe and Tauren Wells. At the same time, the Grammy nominee was the first to say these aren't your typical Sunday morning sing-alongs.

Ok, so we've established, LeVox can sing. He can also weave a story. You can expect a lot of that Saturday night as well. LeVox will be joined on stage by Kelley Lovelace and Neil Thrasher.

The list of songs these two artists have had a hand in penning is impressive. Lovelace has written or co-wrote: He Didn't have to Be and Loads of hits for Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, and Carrie Underwood.

Neil Thrasher also comes to town with a long list of #1's for artists from Diamon Rio, to Jason Aldean to Randy Houser.

In short, these people can sing, these people can weave a tale and give a guitar can sit down and take you to another place and another time.

Tickets for Governor Noem's Acoustic Experience are on sale now and you can listen to Kickin' Country to win yours!