Great, Inexpensive Things For Easter Baskets That Aren’t Candy

Who doesn't love Easter candy? Anyone? Hello? Bueller?

It's not that parents have a problem with seeing candy in baskets on Easter morning. Kids, on the other hand, expect it.

However, not every child can have candy in mass quantities for one reason or another, (primarily health issues). And, there are some great choices that could allow you to - -perhaps- -just perhaps, load just a bit less of the calorie-heavy, cavity-inducing goodies onto the grass in the basket on Easter Sunday.

When I was a kid, (just a few years ago- wink, wink- nudge, nudge), heck even as an adult, I loved giving and getting what we referred to as "stuffers" or, cute Easter-themed stuffed toys.

Kids still love coloring books, and crayons, or colored pencils. There is still something about coloring in and outside of the lines in whatever bright colors you choose, that (I think) fulfills a creative need in kids.

Here are just a few other ideas:

Do-It-Yourself Kits - No matter what you can make with them, they also open minds and give a child a feeling of accomplishment.

Stickers - Do I need to say more?

Play-Doh. One hyphenated word, so many possibilities! To this day, I still love the smell, the texture, and the memories of things we made as children with this classic stuff! The ideas in our heads that somehow appeared on the table in front of us in the form of pink, blue, yellow, and whatever color we got mixing it together, Play-Doh.

Books. Children do still love books. I see it with my friend's grandchildren. I see it with children in toy stores. Colorful, funny, pop-up, picture, eye-widening - books!

Bubbles. Lots of bubbles. Again, kids aren't the only ones who love them.

Sidewalk chalk. Refer to the above statement.

Source: Taste of Home