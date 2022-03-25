Green with Envy: Vikings Sign Another Ex-Packer

Green with Envy: Vikings Sign Another Ex-Packer

Getty Images

For the second time this week, the Minnesota Vikings have hosted and signed an ex-Green Bay Packer. Earlier this week, Za'Darius Smith inked a deal with the Vikings, and now a former member of the Packers secondary has agreed to terms.

Per Ian Rapoport on Twitter, the Vikings have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Chandon Sullivan. It is now on his third team in his first five seasons. He began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2018.

Sullivan, 25, will bolster a Vikings secondary in need of relief following a tough season. The veteran slot corner recorded a career high 3 interceptions last season, which included 10 starts.

Getty Images
loading...

The Packers re-signing of Rasul Douglas earlier in the week made a deal getting done with Sullivan unlikely, as the Packers have Eric Stokes, Jaire Alexander, and Douglas on the current roster penciled in as starters.

Sullivan joins Isaac Yiadom and Kevin King as Packers defensive backs that won't be with the team in 2022.

For the Vikings, Sullivan provides an early depth piece with starting potential for a position that remains a need for the team heading towards the NFL Draft.

Getty Images
loading...

Sources: Ian Rapoport Twitter and Pro Football Reference

Get our free mobile app

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: cb, chandon, cornerback, georgia state, Green Bay, Minnesota, NFC, NFC North, NFL, Packers, secondary, sullivan, undrafted, Vikings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top