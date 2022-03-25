Green with Envy: Vikings Sign Another Ex-Packer

For the second time this week, the Minnesota Vikings have hosted and signed an ex-Green Bay Packer. Earlier this week, Za'Darius Smith inked a deal with the Vikings, and now a former member of the Packers secondary has agreed to terms.

Per Ian Rapoport on Twitter, the Vikings have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Chandon Sullivan. It is now on his third team in his first five seasons. He began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2018.

Sullivan, 25, will bolster a Vikings secondary in need of relief following a tough season. The veteran slot corner recorded a career high 3 interceptions last season, which included 10 starts.

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

The Packers re-signing of Rasul Douglas earlier in the week made a deal getting done with Sullivan unlikely, as the Packers have Eric Stokes, Jaire Alexander, and Douglas on the current roster penciled in as starters.

Sullivan joins Isaac Yiadom and Kevin King as Packers defensive backs that won't be with the team in 2022.

For the Vikings, Sullivan provides an early depth piece with starting potential for a position that remains a need for the team heading towards the NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

Sources: Ian Rapoport Twitter and Pro Football Reference

Get our free mobile app