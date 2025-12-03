The Green Bay Packers had an obvious hole (and need) on the defensive line following a season ending ankle injury to Devonte Wyatt.

On Wednesday, the team made a move to shore up their depth by adding a veteran with some playing experience in the NFL.

The team opted to sign DT Jordon Riley off of the Giants practice squad on Wednesday.

Per AcmePackingCompany:

Appearing at today’s practice was a new face, wearing number 97: Jordon Riley, a third-year tackle out of the University of Oregon. Riley had spent the season on the New York Giants’ practice squad, but the Packers have reportedly signed him directly to their active 53-man roster. What Riley brings is an ability to eat up space in the middle of a defense. Riley will add to a defensive tackle rotation that badly needs bodies. Karl Brooks and rookie Warren Brinson appear to be next up at the 3-technique tackle spot, while Colby Wooden and Nazir Stackhouse are the two current nose tackles on the roster.

It will be interesting to see where Riley fits on a Packers defense that has proven to be one of the top units in the league in many categories.

Riley had many stops in his collegiate career, and spent two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2020-21.

The Packers play host to the Chicago Bears on Sunday with the top spot in the NFC North on the line. Coverage begins at 3:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO, and the game can be seen locally on FOX.

Source: Acme Packing Company