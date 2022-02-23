Let's see if I've got this right, South Dakota voters approved the legalization of marijuana, both medical and recreational by a vote of 51.48% -Yes, to 45.82% - No, in the November 2020 election.

This initiated measure was then ruled unconstitutional by a circuit judge and was struck down following a protest from Governor Noem's office.

The next thing that happened was South Dakota voters -

. . .passed Initiated Measure 26 and approved medical cannabis. Since then, the South Dakota Medical Cannabis program has been launched and is operational. The Departments of Health and Education have delivered a regulatory program that ensures the safety of patients, students, and the public in this new industry.

Then the process of certifying dispensaries began. On January 19, 2022, the South Dakota Department of Health (SDOH) issued the first medical cannabis certificates to dispensaries in Watertown and Keystone.

The South Dakota Cannabis Company in Colman was issued a cultivation certificate and soon manufacturing and testing certificates will be announced.

Now, according to pigeon605 and Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan, a dispensary license has been issued to a dispensary in Hartford. Colorado-based Unity Rd is opening the facility as a franchise.

Christian Hageseth, the co-founder of Unity Rd, says their company is intent on becoming,

the first to successfully franchise marijuana retail stores on a large scale

But he also says that tax issues have been roadblocks because marijuana is still illegal on a federal level and that he has lost millions of dollars by making investments in improvements for two facilities and none of the money was deductible.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility in Hartford (just off of I-90 at exit 387) will be this Friday (February 23, 2020) with an opening date of late spring or early summer.

Sources: Pigeon605/Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan, MedCannabis.SD.gov, Marijuana Moment, Franchise Times, and BallotOPedia.org