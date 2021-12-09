Have You Heard About Minnesota’s “Name A Snowplow” Contest?

When we have our "Paint the Plows" Contest here in Sioux Falls every year, it is amazing to see the creativity our school students have. They have come up with some names and designs that are truly - just out of this world!

Get our free mobile app

You have to be a Minnesota citizen to enter and you only have until Wednesday, December 15 at midnight to get those names in. You can offer 3 ideas when you fill out the submission form.

Previous winners and anything "politically inspired" will not even be considered, as this is meant to be a "fun and lighthearted" contest.

Fifty finalists will be chosen and opened to public voting on January 22nd. Then when the voting is done, 8 winners will be chosen.

Here Are Last Year's Top 8 Winners:

Plowy McPlowFace

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Duck Duck Orange Truck

Plow Bunyan

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

F. Salt Fitzgerald

Darth Blader

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

I thought some of the 2020 losers were pretty good too:

8 Minnesota "Name a Snowplow Contest" Losers:

For Your Ice Only

Mary Tyler More Snow

Oh Snow You Didn't!

Plowabunga

Raspberry Brrr-et!

Flake Superior

Babe the Orange Plow

Edward Blizzardhands

It will definitely be fun to see what the winners come up with this year!

Source: Minnesota Department of Transportation