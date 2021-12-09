Have You Heard About Minnesota’s “Name A Snowplow” Contest?

When we have our "Paint the Plows" Contest here in Sioux Falls every year, it is amazing to see the creativity our school students have. They have come up with some names and designs that are truly - just out of this world!

Minnesota"Name A Snowplow Contest"Minnesota Department of Transportation
You have to be a Minnesota citizen to enter and you only have until Wednesday, December 15 at midnight to get those names in. You can offer 3 ideas when you fill out the submission form.

Previous winners and anything "politically inspired" will not even be considered, as this is meant to be a "fun and lighthearted" contest.

Fifty finalists will be chosen and opened to public voting on January 22nd. Then when the voting is done, 8 winners will be chosen.

Here Are Last Year's Top 8 Winners:

  • Plowy McPlowFace
  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
  • Duck Duck Orange Truck
  • Plow Bunyan
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi
  • F. Salt Fitzgerald
  • Darth Blader
  • The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

I thought some of the 2020 losers were pretty good too:

8 Minnesota "Name a Snowplow Contest" Losers:

  • For Your Ice Only
  • Mary Tyler More Snow
  • Oh Snow You Didn't!
  • Plowabunga
  • Raspberry Brrr-et!
  • Flake Superior
  • Babe the Orange Plow
  • Edward Blizzardhands

It will definitely be fun to see what the winners come up with this year!

Source: Minnesota Department of Transportation

