Have You Seen This Giant ‘Spaceship House’ in Iowa?

It's the most unique home in the Hawkeye State, and you'll never guess where you can find it.

This place looks more like it would be the home of The Jetsons, not someone from Iowa. But its odd look serves a very specific purpose.

Credit: Jim Hefner via YouTube

Who Built This Spaceship House?

Lemar Koethe, a prominent businessman from the Des Moines area built it a number of years ago. It lies in the growing Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, Iowa.

Why Does It Look Like A Spaceship?

In an interview, Koethe explained that he always wanted to live in a high rise but didn't want to live in the heart of the city. He also mentioned that he wanted a spacious place for all of his vehicles. Well, he got his wish, as his garage spans 6,000 square feet and even has its very own car wash.

Koethe also wanted a sturdy structure that would stand the test of time. He claims that this home can withstand wind gusts better than a town's water tower.

What do you think? Would you like to live in a futuristic home like this? You wouldn't have to twist my arm, that's for sure.

To see more of the spaceship house, check out the video from YouTube below.

