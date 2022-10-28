Iowa Native Lands Grand Slam Gig as World Series Umpire

Game 1 of the World Series is tonight and even if you, like me, don't necessarily have a rooting interest in either of the teams playing (Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros) the games can still be fun to watch.

In this year's series, an Iowa native will be behind the plate calling the balls and strikes. According to KCCI, Pat Hoberg was a little league umpire 20 years ago. After landing a plumb gig at the Field of Dreams game last year, Hoberg has achieved the pinnacle: he's umping the fall classic.

It is something I have worked my whole life for, Hoberg said. Going to umpire school you don't always think it is realistic, but it's in the back of your mind. Here we are

Hoberg will serve as the crew's reserve umpire Friday in Game One. For game 2 on Saturday, he will move up to home plate umpire, then rotate through the field for each game after, with his proud family from Urbandale in attendance watching.

They have supported me from Day One at umpire school, to not making much money at umpire school, the grind of being 22 and being gone all summer and chasing a dream that you always didn't think was realistic. So that was definitely the best part

Hoberg excitedly drove to his parents' house to tell them the news. This is a big deal. He told the Des Moines Register:

It was a really cool moment. My grandparents were there too. We just kind of had a nice little moment as a family.

Out of curiosity, I did check the active rosters for both teams and no Iowa natives will be playing in the series this year, so we'll have to settle for some Hawkeye state ties behind the plate.

