The Minnesota Twins Are Flirting with Top 5 World Series Odds

Could it be? The 2024 Minnesota Twins winning the World Series?

While not yet installed as favorites, the Twins are on the short list of teams near the top in the latest World Series odds.

Despite back-to-back losses in recent memory, the Twins remain among the favorites to win it all this season.

They're currently in a 2-way tie for 2nd place in the AL Central with the Royals (70-55), and are just 2.5 games behind the division leading Guardians (72-52).

Despite the heavy competition within the division, Minnesota is tied with Cleveland at DraftKings Sportsbook presently for the 6th-best odds to win it all this season at +1300:

That's the top 10. Last season, Minnesota wasn't nearly this highly thought of despite controlling a weaker-than-usual AL Central throughout.

Things are different this year; Minnesota will have to duke it out for the top spot in the division the rest of the way, all while trying not to fall out of the Wild Card race should that fight not end up in their favor.

The Royals (.530) have the second hardest strength of schedule the rest of the way, while fate would have it that the Twins are tied with the Guardians for the 10th hardest slate remaining (.507) according to Tankathon.

Minnesota faces off with San Diego tonight and tomorrow before opening a 9-game homestand beginning with St. Louis on Friday.

Listen to Twins Baseball all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook and Tankathon

