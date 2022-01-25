Here It Is Football Fans: Dropkick Me Jesus (Through The Goal Posts Of Life)

It's kind of a Christian...football...waltz.

In 1976 future Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare released a single that, well, the title made you look at it twice. Maybe three times.

"Drop Kick Me Jesus (Through The Goal Posts of Life)". Huh?

The song was written by songwriter Paul Craft and yes, it somehow managed to combine a trip to heaven with a football sailing through the uprights. In fact, the song was nominated for a Grammy.

But not everyone thought it was a great song. In fact, Craft's own mother didn't like it. She just KNEW there was something wrong with a song that had "Jesus" and "Kick" that close together in the title!

So in the final analysis, the tune probably isn't for everyone. But then, what song is? Give it a listen again, or for the first time, here.

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

