It's kind of a Christian...football...waltz.

In 1976 future Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare released a single that, well, the title made you look at it twice. Maybe three times.

"Drop Kick Me Jesus (Through The Goal Posts of Life)". Huh?

The song was written by songwriter Paul Craft and yes, it somehow managed to combine a trip to heaven with a football sailing through the uprights. In fact, the song was nominated for a Grammy.

But not everyone thought it was a great song. In fact, Craft's own mother didn't like it. She just KNEW there was something wrong with a song that had "Jesus" and "Kick" that close together in the title!

So in the final analysis, the tune probably isn't for everyone. But then, what song is? Give it a listen again, or for the first time, here.