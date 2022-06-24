Fried Spam or Fried Bologna Sandwich?

Either way you look at these choices I just get that ugly vertical double-crease between my eyes and my nose forms the scrunch pose.

However, those of you in Minnesota may have a different opinion of your world-famous home state product, Spam.

Don't get me wrong, I grew up with spam and noodle casserole. Actually, it wasn't bad. It filled a hollow spot and stuck to your ribs. And your arteries.

Get our free mobile app

That was the only recipe that our family could tolerate Spam.

If you haven't been living in a cave for the last 86 years, you should know that not Minnesota, but Hawaii is the state that consumes the most Spam.

McDonald's New Breakfast Meal WAHIAWA, HAWAII - JUNE 11: A cashier rings up a sale as the McDonald's Spam, Eggs and Rice Breakfast Platter is advertised June 11, 2002 in Wahiawa, Hawaii. The 78 Mcdonald's outlets in Hawaii were test-marketing a breakfast meal consisting of egg, rice, and the Hormel pork product Spam. (Photo by Phil Mislinski / Getty Images) loading...

I'll bet you won't find this on any drive-thru menu.

If you need another reason to shout Skol, then stop at these Minnesota restaurants where you'll find Spam on the menu.

As the website points out, Don't Knock It 'Til You've Fried it.

Would you dare tell Spam to move over for bologna?

Well, take your everyday fried bologna sandwich up a notch from the usual swipe of ketchup, with a slice of cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, and potato chips.

Chef Mason Hereford shows how easy it is on Late Night with Seth Meyers:

This very well could be Spam's only competitor!