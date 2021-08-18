Highest South Dakota COVID Rates Found in These Counties

As of Tuesday, August 17, the state of South Dakota reported 363 new positive cases of COVID-19. Tuesday's report brings the total number of confirmed cases to 111,701. There have been 2,055 people who have died.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, current data shows that Minnehaha County has the highest number of reported cases at 32,491. Pennington County in western South Dakota has reported less than half that amount with 14,513.

To date here is the list of the highest COVID rates in South Dakota:

South Dakota Department of Health/Canva

As students begin the new school term most schools have chosen a mask optional policy for both students and staff. The Sioux Falls School District does not require the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, SFSD encourages the wearing of face masks if not vaccinated.

For state colleges and universities, the South Dakota Board of Regents policy is for a “mask optional” environment as of Monday, May 10.