Not-So-Shocking Reasons Why Sioux Falls Workers Left Their Jobs

During the last couple of years in this coronavirus atmosphere, we've experienced a wide range of emotions. Seen entirely new economic landscapes. Witnessed loss and several different levels. And, have had to make some extremely difficult choices.

One of those choices was most likely leaving a career in search of something new. But why? Why did you leave? If it wasn't because the job you loved so much wasn't scuttled due to COVID-19, what was the reason?

Recently in a Talker article, survey numbers show a record number of workers leaving their jobs. They refer to it as The Great Resignation.

The majority of workers who chose to leave did so because of professional reasons.

In the Talker survey, millennials found better pay, work/life balance, and better working conditions.

For many benefits is a deal-breaker. Growth opportunity is huge and having a new job versus a better position at the same company made their decision easier to leave.

Right now employers are getting an ear full about what people want out of job.

I can understand wanting better benefits and better pay. But a mental health day?

Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota have championed the fight of putting people to work.

Take a look at us America.