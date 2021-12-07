South Dakota Has Biggest COVID Surge in Nation

Fusion Medical Animation via Unsplash

It was not a good week for South Dakota's COVID-19 infection numbers.

According to a report from BestLife, the Mount Rushmore State reported the country's biggest increase in daily seven-day COVID case averages for the period ending December 7.

During that period, 63 new cases per 100,000 people were reported in the state, an uptick of 88 percent from the previous seven days.

STATES WITH BIGGEST COVID SURGES (Week ending December 7, 2021)

  • South Dakota: +88%
  • South Carolina: +83%
  • Oklahoma: +83%
  • Nevada: +82%
  • Massachusetts: +81%
  • Tennessee: +79%
  • Missouri: +77%
  • Kansas: +77%

Across the country, all 50 states reported an increase in COVID cases one week after Thanksgiving.

According to the latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health, since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 145,143 confirmed COVID cases in South Dakota, with 2,375 deaths.

To date, slightly more than 65 percent of state residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine with 54 percent completing their vaccination series.

