As COVID continues to spread rapidly throughout the state of Minnesota, the Minnesota Wild announced this week they will adhere to COVID restrictions announced by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, which cover the entire city.

This will impact any fan attending games at Xcel Energy Center beginning January 26, 2022, and it places further restrictions on who can attend games.

A portion of The Emergency Executive Order, which was announced January 12, states:

Effective January 26, 2022, any licensed business, during any time that a ticketed event is being held, that is a space of public accommodation in the City of Saint Paul during any time that food and/or drink is sold or served indoors for consumption onsite shall limit admission of patrons to the area of the licensed premises where food and/or drink is being consumed, to only those persons who furnish proof of a completed vaccination series against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test obtained within seventy-two (72) hours of entry.

Therefore, Minnesota Wild officials announced that all fans will either need to furnish proof of a completed vaccination series against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken under medical supervision within 72 hours of entry. Those unable to provide either documentation will not be allowed into Xcel Energy Center. They added that COVID booster shots are not required.

Also, all fans will continue to be required to wear a face covering at all times inside the arena, except when eating or drinking. The reiterated that they will continue to comply with state and local guidelines moving forward in the best interests of health and safety.

