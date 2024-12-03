Holgorsen Inks Deal to Remain at Nebraska Beyond 2024

Nebraska signed Dana Holgorsen to a two-year deal to make him its full-time offensive coordinator, it was announced Monday night.

The move locks in Holgorsen for the near future after he arrived in Lincoln in early November as a consultant. He was named the coordinator and playcaller soon after.

Nebraska said Holgorsen would make $1.2 million per year in the deal. He's the former head coach at West Virginia and Houston and has 92 career head-coaching wins in 13 seasons as a head coach.

Holgorsen came to Nebraska in the wake of Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA on Nov. 2, which marked a three-game losing streak. After a loss to USC in Holgorsen's first game as coordinator, Nebraska blew out Wisconsin 44-25 to reach bowl eligibility.

Nebraska is banking on Holgorsen's deep history with strong quarterback play, as the two-year deal puts him in position to align with promising freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola the next two years. Raiola had moments of promise and other moments of uneven play as a freshman, finishing the regular season with 2,595 yards passing, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Holgorsen brings with him a portfolio of big offensive production and top quarterbacks he has developed, including Graham Harrell, Case Keenum, Brandon Weeden, Geno Smith, Will Grier and Clayton Tune.

Nebraska's bowl destination in 2024 will be the program's first since 2016, ending the longest power conference drought.

Nebraska opens the 2025 season against Cincinnati at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

