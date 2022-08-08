Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!

I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!

The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births.

I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth, they each weighed around 7 pounds and were very healthy. We were grateful.



The average weight of a newborn baby is around 7.5 pounds.

The Guinness World record for the heaviest baby is an Italian boy who was born at an unbelievable 22 pounds, 8 ounces in 1955.

The biggest baby ever born in Minnesota was back in June of 1936.

Jacob Schmitz Jr. was born in Graceville, Minnesota in the west-central part of the state on the border with South Dakota.



He weighed in at a whopping 16 pounds. Little baby Schmitz was 24 1/2 inches long.

And for you mothers imagine this...his head measured 16 inches with a chest of 17 inches. Ouch!

To give some perspective 16 pounds is the weight of the average 6-month-old baby.

As you can imagine the delivery of Baby Schmitz was not an easy one.

His birth made headlines all over Minnesota and all over the nation.

According to KSTP in Minneapolis Jacob was not Mr. & Mrs. Schmitz's only child. They had a total of 15 kids.

Misses Schmitz must have been one tired mother!?