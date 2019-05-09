Home Runs Add-Up in Sweep for Minnesota Twins

Wednesday night the Twins bats were busy. Jorge Polonco, CJ Cron, Jonathan Schoop and Eddie Rosario all hit two-run homers. Polonco had his second five hit game of the season. Minnesota gets six solid innings from starting pitcher Kyle Gibson striking out a career high eleven.

As the Twins continue to lead the American League Central Division, it was another series finale that Minnesota brought out the brooms for a sweep.

According to MLB.com, the Twins are third in the American League behind only the Mariners and Astros with 64 homers this season.