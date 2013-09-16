HotPic@Noon – Natalie Skyy
Today's HotPic@Noon is Natalie Skyy, from Santa Clara, CA. She has been involved in modeling, acting, dance and cheerleading since the age of 4. In addition, she has a love for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) that began in high school and continues today. In addition to modeling, she also serves as a Ring Card Girl for MMA fights around teh country.
And to say that with Natalie, the skies the limit would be cliched.
You can follow Natalie on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on her personal website.