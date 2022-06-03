South Dakota House Used to be a Bank, Now You Can Live There

South Dakota House Used to be a Bank, Now You Can Live There

Realtor.com
Bank House Volin, SD

Are you a kind of quirky, offbeat person? Well then, you need a place to live that matches your personality.

Might I suggest this dazzling property up for sale in the little hamlet of Volin in Yankton County, South Dakota? It's only $87,000.

Yep, for real, it used to be a bank. On the outside, it defiantly still looks like a bank. And on the inside, it does too.

It's a small house. Probably best for one or two people because there's only one bedroom and one bathroom.

Well, not so much a bedroom, as a former bank manager's office. At least that is what it looks like.

And the kitchen looks to be where the bank tellers did their bank teller-ing.

Seems like the rest of the old lobby is the living room.

The realtor says that it has been used as a home for the last twenty years.

They also say that the "...front porch is the former Volin public library which still has all the original shelving." So there's that.

