Get our free mobile app

Bank House Volin, SD Are you a kind of quirky, offbeat person? Well then, you need a place to live that matches your personality.

Might I suggest this dazzling property up for sale in the little hamlet of Volin in Yankton County, South Dakota? It's only $87,000.



'Heck Of A Deal' - Top Notch Mitchell, South Dakota Home

Historic 1888 South Dakota Barber Shop Now A $240K Home For Sale Before South Dakota became a state in 1889 folks were getting haircuts in this Barber Shop building just northwest of Sturgis.

Are you a kind of quirky, offbeat person? Well then, you need a place to live that matches your personality.

Might I suggest this dazzling property up for sale in the little hamlet of Volin in Yankton County, South Dakota? It's only $87,000.

Get our free mobile app

Yep, for real, it used to be a bank. On the outside, it defiantly still looks like a bank. And on the inside, it does too.

It's a small house. Probably best for one or two people because there's only one bedroom and one bathroom.

Well, not so much a bedroom, as a former bank manager's office. At least that is what it looks like.

And the kitchen looks to be where the bank tellers did their bank teller-ing.

Seems like the rest of the old lobby is the living room.

The realtor says that it has been used as a home for the last twenty years.

They also say that the "...front porch is the former Volin public library which still has all the original shelving." So there's that.