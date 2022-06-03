South Dakota House Used to be a Bank, Now You Can Live There
Bank House Volin, SD
Are you a kind of quirky, offbeat person? Well then, you need a place to live that matches your personality.
Might I suggest this dazzling property up for sale in the little hamlet of Volin in Yankton County, South Dakota? It's only $87,000.
Yep, for real, it used to be a bank. On the outside, it defiantly still looks like a bank. And on the inside, it does too.
It's a small house. Probably best for one or two people because there's only one bedroom and one bathroom.
Well, not so much a bedroom, as a former bank manager's office. At least that is what it looks like.
And the kitchen looks to be where the bank tellers did their bank teller-ing.
Seems like the rest of the old lobby is the living room.
The realtor says that it has been used as a home for the last twenty years.
They also say that the "...front porch is the former Volin public library which still has all the original shelving." So there's that.