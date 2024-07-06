Houston Astros Outlast Minnesota Twins Blowing 8-Run Lead

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Alex Bregman had a three-run homer and the Houston Astros held off the Minnesota Twins 13-12 on Friday night after taking an eight-run lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Jeremy Peña had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs to help the Astros win for the 13th time in 5 games. They are a major league-best 21-9 since June 1.

All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve left the game in the eighth inning after being hit on the left wrist with a pitch. X-rays were negative and he's considered day-to-day with a wrist contusion.

Down 13-5 after Houston scored three times in the ninth, the Twins fell just short with a seven-run outburst. Josh Hader came on with two outs and gave up a grand slam to Carlos Correa before striking out Manuel Margot for his 15th save.

Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda went 4 for 4, setting a team record with 10 straight hits. Hall of Famer Tony Oliva set the previous record in 1967 and it was matched by Mickey Hatcher in 1985 and Todd Walker in 1998.

The Twins pinch hit for Miranda in the ninth, so his streak remains active at 10.

Astros starter Shawn Dubin gave up three earned runs over 2 2/3 innings. It was Dubin’s second start after 14 relief appearances as the Astros – who have five starting pitchers on the IL – hope Dubin can stretch out and become a full-fledged member of the starting rotation.

Twins starter Pablo López (8-7) gave up six earned runs in five-plus innings, pushing his ERA to 5.18.

Houston RHP Hunter Brown (6-5, 4.07 ERA) is set to race RHP Joe Ryan (5-5, 3.21) on Saturday. Coverage begins at 12:30 PM on ESPN 102.3/ AM 1000 KSOO.