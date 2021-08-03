How Can You Help South Dakota’s Foster Kids and Families?

The answer to the above question is so simple and very tasty too! Scooter's Coffee is celebrating its 4th Annual Day of Giving, Tuesday, August 2.

This means that all of the Sioux Falls Scooter's locations will donate 100% of their sales to organizations supporting foster children and families. 100%! The organizations this year include:

Royal Family Kids Camps -Provide "week-long overnight summer camps for children ages 6-12 who have been, or currently are, in foster care".

Family Visitation Center - Children are often "caught in the middle of complicated parental and family circumstances, like divorce, domestic violence, and substance abuse. FVC gives them a safe place to connect with family in a supervised situation".

East River Foster Parent Network - Their mission is to "empower and support foster parents".

CASA Court Appointed Special Advocates -seek to "promote and protect the best interests of abused and neglected children through the advocacy efforts of trained community volunteers. You become the voice of a child who cannot speak for themselves. Right now there are 257 children waiting for an advocate.

Children's Home Society of South Dakota - Over 300 children in the South Dakota foster system are waiting for adoption. 1200 children are in the foster care system of South Dakota every year. CHS "unites children with families and empowers them to be safe, healthy, and strong".

Supporting these extraordinary organizations is a simple as having your favorite Scooter's brew, blended drink, or snack at any of the eight Scooter's Coffee locations in Sioux Falls.

If you're interested in becoming a foster parent see the Department of Social Services website or contact the Child Protection Service Office in Sioux Falls at 605-367-5444.