One thing is for sure, we love our caffeine. And, there is no lack of places in the Sioux Falls area to get a cup of coffee. National Coffee Day for some is just another day starting in the drive-thru waiting in line for their buzz-fix. For others, it may be the newest spin on the coffee cocktail.

We have several coffee choices to choose from and two new coffee stores in Tea. Along with the big box-store-type like Starbucks, Caribou, and Dunkin Donuts. Nationally, several coffee stores will be serving up free Joe today.

When you bring in a reusable cup to Starbucks today, your coffee is free. At Dunkin Donuts, get free coffee with any purchase if you are enrolled in their loyalty program. Panera has a bonus for parents and caregivers with unlimited free coffee. Just use the mobile app for a freebie at Scooter's.

Add a little flavor, top off your tumbler with bling or just put a lid on it. No matter how you like it, we just can't get through the day without that first cup of steaming hot coffee. Mmmmm, smell that?