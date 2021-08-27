Central Dakota Perk Coffee Stand is Now Open in Tea, South Dakota

Those in the Tea area looking for a coffee fix in the morning or afternoon have a new option as Central Dakota Perk is officially open.

It has been a long while since Tea has had a standalone coffee shop or stand. With a boom of coffee shops coming to town, Central Dakota Perk is the first to open. The new drive-thru features all of the standard favorites that coffee lovers would expect ranging from espresso to lattes. They also offer a variety of blended drinks, teas, and more.

Jerry Palleschi/TSM

If you're someone more like me who enjoys a strong, plain fresh-brewed coffee, Central Dakota Perk also has that available.

The new coffee stand is located at 306 E. 1st Street across from the parking lot of the Tea Athletic Complex. The stand has two windows that vehicles are able to drive up to. They are open Monday-Friday from 6:30 AM - 5:30 PM and 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM on Saturday.

Google Maps

More information about the new Central Dakota Perk coffee stand can be found on their Facebook page.