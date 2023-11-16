South Dakota Basketball Team Has Nation’s Longest Win Streak

We just wrapped up the high school football season, and it's time to get ready for the tip off of the South Dakota High School Basketball season!

MaxPreps does all sorts of tracking of high school feats, from stats to scores and much more.

Recently, they embarked on a journey to find out what school across the country has the longest current winning streak; and it turns out its right here in South Dakota.

Here's the write up on the South Dakota program that isn't too far from Sioux Falls:

No. 1 on the list is Dakota Valley (North Sioux City, S.D.), which has won two straight state championships and begins the year with 53 straight wins. The Panthers are just 11 games away from breaking the state record of 64 in a row by Armour from 1978 to 1980.

You can check out the Dakota Valley Panthers entire journey to the record books at their official page on GoBound here.

The Panthers open the season against Tea at home on December 8th.

There will be a lot of eyes on what the Panthers can do this season, after back-to-back 26 win undefeated seasons.

One thing to monitor is what new faces can bring to the program, as the team lost 7 Seniors from last year's team.

Source: Max Preps

