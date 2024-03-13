What Are The Most Popular Ways South Dakota Likes Its Coffee?

How Do You Like Your Coffee?

Caffeine-up! I'll take mine with no frills or thrills. Make mine a pour-over. Don't forget the eggshells. Wait, what? Just put it in a Styrofoam cup and let me get on with the day. And there's one of my coworkers who said this: Nitro cold brew with sweet cream.  Uuuuuuugh! I would not make a good barista.

Where Do You Buy Your Coffee?

When it comes to having a cup of coffee anymore, there are dozens of choices and styles. And the complicated. Sioux Falls coffee drinkers are no different. I wanted to eavesdrop on coffee orders so I staked out a nearby Caribou drive-thru one day. To play the part of an investigative reporter I also found myself stalking a local Starbucks and Scooters.

READ MORE: Highest-Rated Sioux Falls Coffee Shops

It's amazing how many people include a coffee run through the drive-thru each day. But the most interesting takeaway was how we want our coffee.

What's In There?

The average Joe in Sioux Falls wants an additive like cream. Not so many needed anything sweet. Except for the lady who went overboard and ordered the Chocolate Caramel Truffle Mocha Cooler from Caribou. Holy mackerel, that packs a punch with 111 grams of sugar.

After my self-assigned assignment, here is what I found about how Sioux Falls likes coffee:

Black with a splash of cream
Regular
Regular De Café
Espresso
Black with a sprinkle of cinnamon
Ice coffee
Latte (Hazelnut)

