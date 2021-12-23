How Expensive Is a Cup of Coffee in South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to one of the most famous, and cheapest, cups of coffee in America, with a steaming cup of joe going for just a nickel at Wall Drug.

But you'll need a pocketful of Jeffersons to buy a cup of coffee just about everywhere else in the Mount Rushmore State.

SavingSpot has teamed up with Menuwithprice.com to track the prices of over 10,000 coffee shops across 2,500 cities in all 50 states in America.

According to the numbers, the average cup of coffee in South Dakota ($2.32) falls slightly below the national average ($2.50).

Not surprisingly, Washington, the birthplace of Starbucks, is home to the most expensive cup of coffee in the country - $3.46 on average. In fact, six of the seven most expensive coffee cities in America are in the Evergreen State, with Seattle leading the way at $3.92.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is home to the nation's cheapest cup of coffee at $1.18.

STATES WITH THE MOST EXPENSIVE COFFEE (per cup)

Washington - $3.46

Louisiana - $3.10

Indiana - $2.84

Oregon - $2.83

Maryland - $2.77

Tennessee - $2.77

Alabama - $2.76

Illinois - $2.76

Massachusetts - $2.71

STATES WITH THE LEAST EXPENSIVE COFFEE (per cup)

Iowa - $1.38

New Hampshire - $1.42

Rhode Island - $1.50

New Jersey - $1.54

Missouri - $1.59

West Virginia - $1.62

Delaware - $1.67

Ohio - $1.68

North Dakota - $1.75

Michigan - $1.77

When it comes to finding a cup of coffee, America's most remote state is a java lovers haven.

Hawaii leads the country with a whopping 41 coffee shops per 100,000 people. South Dakota has seven, although Sioux Falls more than makes up for that with 29 coffee shops per 100,000 people.

