Want Free Sioux Falls Coffee To Start Your Tuesday? Here’s How
Starting your day with coffee always seems to put an extra pep in your step. Someone offering you free coffee, however, feels like you won the lottery. Well Sioux Falls coffee drinkers, it's your lucky day!
Lloyd Cos. is here to start your Tuesday on the right foot. They are offering free coffee throughout all the markets that Lloyd serves, including here in Sioux Falls.
Our friends at Pigeon605 got the exclusive story about Lloyd Cos. offering free coffee to residents on Tuesday, October 25th (today)! Lloyd Cos. is buying your morning coffee to its markets located in Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Rapid City, and even Des Moines.
So why free coffee on this Tuesday? It's the apartment leasing team's way of saying thank you. Vice President of residential property management with Lloyd Cos. Ashley Lipp tells Pigeon605, “This has been such a fun way to say thank you in Sioux Falls that we decided to expand it to all the markets we serve. Many of our apartment communities offer free coffee on-site, so we want to give our communities a sense of what our residents appreciate every day!” What a sweet Tuesday treat!
Here are the locations where Lloyd Cos. is covering your morning coffee:
Sioux Falls – Scooter’s Coffee
- 3650 E. 10th St.
- 3305 S. Sycamore Ave.
- 7710 S. Dakota Hawk Ave. (85th Street & Minnesota Avenue)
- 420 W. 33rd St.
- 5009 S. Western Ave. (57th Street & Western Avenue)
- 6503 W. 41st St.
Rapid City area – Pure Bean Coffee
- 201 Main St., Rapid City
- 234 Main Gate Road, Box Elder
Des Moines area – Scooter’s Coffee
- 99 University Ave, Des Moines
- 6001 Merle Hay Road, Johnston
- 709 Second Ave. SW, Altoona
- 125 SE. Oralabor Road, Ankeny
- 2810 SE. Grimes Blvd., Grimes
- 122 Hickman Road, Waukee
Sioux City – Scooter’s Coffee
- 675 Gordon Drive
Get your free morning coffee in Sioux Falls while supplies last!
Don't forget! You can get the latest Sioux Falls news when you "adopt a pigeon" with Pigeon 605.