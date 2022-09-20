How Did These Minnesota Drivers Survive This High-Speed Crash?

Here's a case of what appears to be an inattentive driver in an SUV running a red light at a high-speed intersection in Ramsey, Minnesota. The SUV was t-boned by a driver in a smaller sedan that was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The top-heavy SUV was flipped onto its roof after rolling and spinning.

You might think some of the passengers in the SUV could have been hurt or even worse. But as the video below shows, it wasn't more than a few seconds and passengers began exiting the SUV through a broken side window opening.

The video's narrator speculates that if the timing for the SUV illegally entering the intersection was off by even a split second, the sedan driver would have been t-boned. The laws of physics come into play here and the result of the sedan driver being hit in the driver's door by a heavy SUV would not be good.

It's a great lesson here to be extra careful and be ready for anything when driving through a high-speed interscection, even if you have a green light.