How Did These Minnesota Drivers Survive This High-Speed Crash?

Charles Coons

Here's a case of what appears to be an inattentive driver in an SUV running a red light at a high-speed intersection in Ramsey, Minnesota. The SUV was t-boned by a driver in a smaller sedan that was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The top-heavy SUV was flipped onto its roof after rolling and spinning.

Minnesota Traffic/YouTube
You might think some of the passengers in the SUV could have been hurt or even worse. But as the video below shows, it wasn't more than a few seconds and passengers began exiting the SUV through a broken side window opening.

The video's narrator speculates that if the timing for the SUV illegally entering the intersection was off by even a split second, the sedan driver would have been t-boned. The laws of physics come into play here and the result of the sedan driver being hit in the driver's door by a heavy SUV would not be good.

It's a great lesson here to be extra careful and be ready for anything when driving through a high-speed interscection, even if you have a green light.

