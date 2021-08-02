Hartford Couple, Children in Fatal Crash

Contributing Authors:
Canva/MGN28

Three people from Hartford, South Dakota were killed in a tragic accident over the weekend in Montana.

The accident has taken the lives of four members of a Hartford, South Dakota family that occurred early Saturday morning near Whitehall, Montana.

According to reports from the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), Drew and Jennifer Hoefert were killed in the two-vehicle crash, along with their daughter Abby Vitek, 14.

Dakota News Now writes, a 45-year old man driving a Suburban from Spokane was suspected to have been driving under the influence of drugs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

The couple’s two young children Blayre and Cooper were also in the SUV. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
Filed Under: Car Accident, Dakota News Now, Fatality, Hartford South Dakota, Montana Highway Patrol, Whitehall Montana
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top