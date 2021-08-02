Hartford Couple, Children in Fatal Crash

Three people from Hartford, South Dakota were killed in a tragic accident over the weekend in Montana.

The accident has taken the lives of four members of a Hartford, South Dakota family that occurred early Saturday morning near Whitehall, Montana.

According to reports from the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), Drew and Jennifer Hoefert were killed in the two-vehicle crash, along with their daughter Abby Vitek, 14.

Dakota News Now writes, a 45-year old man driving a Suburban from Spokane was suspected to have been driving under the influence of drugs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple’s two young children Blayre and Cooper were also in the SUV. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.