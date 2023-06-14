First Day Of Summer Golf Classic For Kids

Are you up for a middle-of-the-week golf outing on the longest day of the year? Join us in supporting McCrossan Boys Ranch on the first day of summer on Wednesday, June 21 for the annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Golf Classic For Kids.

Free up your afternoon with your foursome at GreatLife's Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford, South Dakota. Your shotgun tee time is 12:00 PM.

Get our free mobile app

This year bag some awesome prizes like a fabulous Hawaii vacation for a Hole-in-One. Plus, you could also win tickets to see Luke Bryan.

If you are interested in sponsoring a golf team, golf hole, or donating a prize, please contact Dustin Brouwer or Christy Menning in the Development Office at (605) 339-1203.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.