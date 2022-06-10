Say Aloha, McCrossan Boys Ranch Golf Classic For Kids

Coming off the longest day of the year means the number of hours of daylight is still plentiful. More hours to be on the golf course for your favorite tournaments and scrambles in South Dakota.

There's always room for one more, right?

McCrossan Boys Ranch invites you to one of the longest-running golf events of the year. The 2022 McCrossan Boys Ranch Golf Classic for Kids features an 18-hole scramble on Wednesday, June 22.

Oh yeah, it's also the second day of summer!

The McCrossan Golf Classic For Kids will be held once again at Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford. A noon shotgun tee for your foursome is set with excellent prizes that include a Hawaiian vacation!

Proceeds from the Golf Classic will continue to support the many programs at the Ranch that will make a difference in the lives of at-risk youth.

Boys between the ages of nine to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives come to McCrossan Boys Ranch and leave with values, goals, education, and skills that prepare them to live a balanced life outside the Ranch.

Register your team by calling Christy Menning, at (605) 339-1203.

