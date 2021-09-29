Great Ideas for You at This Weekend’s Outdoor Living Showcase

What's on your WANT list? When it comes to home improvement and remodeling, there are no limits to the imagination. And that's just what you can expect at this weekend's Outdoor Living Showcase & Showcase of Remodeled Homes™ presented by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.

Saturday and Sunday, October 2 & 3, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, you can tour properties throughout Sioux Falls, Valley Springs, Harrisburg, and Hartford communities. There will be sixteen stops you can choose from with the remodelers and landscapers on location so you can ask questions. And, you may find before pictures to further describe the projects.

If you have had a vision of an outdoor cooking section in your backyard, a water fountain, a flowing stream with live fish and aquatic plants, or maybe your very own putting green, nothing is out of the question. Now that you are 'empty-nesters', what about knocking down a wall and expanding your master bedroom? Turning the kids downstairs game room into a home theater? The sky is the limit, so think big.

Admission this weekend to the Outdoor Living Showcase & Showcase of Remodeled Homes™ is only $5, which will allow you to attend both events. Tickets are available at each location. If you would like to scope out projects in each community, pick up a free Home Ideas magazine at any Hy-Vee store.

