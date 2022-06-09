The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

Getty Images

With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.

First of all, here's the description: the practice of making adjustments to a vehicle or using driving techniques that will maximize the vehicle's fuel economy.

Get our free mobile app

Here are a few of the things you can do, to officially become a hypermiler.

Roll up your windows. Windows down equal additional wind drag on your ride. Sorry Rover, bring that nose in, Daddy has miles to make!

Getty Images
loading...

Use Cruise Control. No, not that kind, but the one on your steering column. Use it, given when driving in town. Almost all the time, using your cruise control is much more efficient than trying it yourself. Hypermilers also suggest driving barefoot to have a 'better feel' for the accelerator and the feel for the power plant.

Getty Images
loading...

Empty the Trunk. Extra weight equals lower mileage. Keep your ride light and efficient.

Keep an eye on the traffic and traffic lights. Hypermilers rarely use their breaks. If you see someone gradually decelerating and you see a stop sign 4 blocks ahead, you might be following a hypermiler. You can tell because you most likely will never see a brake light come on. (hey, it saves on brakes on your vehicle too)

Getty Images
loading...

Some 'overinflate' their tires. This can be dangerous, especially as the weather becomes hotter and isn't suggested. BUT, make sure you have your tires aired up to their maximum pressure for maximum mileage.

Have you ever noticed that colder weather equals lower mileage? Some put a piece of cardboard in front of their radiator for in-town driving. (remember to take it off if you're taking a trip down the highway so you don't overheat.

Play the hills. Riding with my Dad in the truck growing up I noticed that he would hit the gas going down the hills and try to play the roll-up, with less acceleration heading up the hills. That along with coasting to stop signs and staying off the breaks is key. The goal is to not stop. Starting up again requires additional fuel.

Slow Down, but Not Too Slow. Driving 70mph instead of 55mph can cost a 17% loss in fuel economy.

Getty Images
loading...

These are just a few of the suggestions. What about you? Are you a hypermiler, or a hyper, let's just get going and a 'get there faster driver'? I'd love to hear from you. Oh, and thank you for hitting the 'share button' on this story. Daddy needs pageviews for, you guessed it, gas money.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":8705,"3":{"1":0},"12":0,"16":11}">

BEER BOREDOM BUSTERS

13 Famous Iowans

It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!

What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.

Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!

The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!

Do You Remember These 10 Crazy Snowstorms In South Dakota?

Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? The dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west by Deadwood speak for themselves.

Slowly but surely, people of the Sioux Empire are bracing for colder weather and snow-covered roads. Even though snow will soon be gracing the Sioux Empire with its presence, some snow showers will not compare to these ten dreadful snowstorms that hit South Dakota.

Only In Your State highlights these ten snowstorms in South Dakota as a reminder for people to always be aware of the roads during the winter. These South Dakotan winters can be harsh, which is why it is always a good idea to plan ahead and prepare for the worst.

Do you remember any major snowstorms that hit South Dakota?

Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Most Read South Dakota Stories of 2021

The end of the year is the natural time to take a look back at what has happened over the last 12 months.

Here at Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls, our websites and radio stations cover everything from local news stories to weather updates to business openings and closings to entertainment features to unique and interesting things you never even knew existed in and around Sioux Falls, South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota.

Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls: 

From all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls thank you for making us part of your life in 2021, and we look forward to a great 2022 with you.

Here are our 10 Most Read Stories for 2021:

 

Filed Under: driving, Hypermiling, I-29, I-90, latest craze, Mileage, Sioux Falls, South Dakota Highways
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top