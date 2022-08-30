I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit

Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.

Get our free mobile app

The closure will also include County Road 110/273rd Street, where it crosses over the interstate, so that asphalt work on the bridge can be completed.

The ramps and bridge are expected to be closed from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM that day.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.