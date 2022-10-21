Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls

Traveling on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls is going to be a bit more difficult for a while.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans for survey crews to begin work on I-29 at the 12th Street Bridge.

Starting Tuesday (October 25) lane and ramp closures in the area will be in place.

The plan is for lane closures on the northbound lanes Tuesday (October 25) and Wednesday (October 26). Lane closures for the southbound lanes will take place Thursday (October 27) and Tuesday, November 1.

All lane closures are scheduled between the hours of 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

There will also be ramp closures during the survey work.

The I-29 northbound 12th Street on-ramp will be closed from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Tuesday (October 25).

In addition, the I-29 southbound Madison Street on-ramp and 12th Street off-ramp will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

